High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Los Angeles as of Sunday

(LOS ANGELES, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.35 for gas in the Los Angeles area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Los Angeles area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $4.35 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 900 N Hill St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 900 N Hill St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ -- card card $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ 5.39 $ --

Chevron 4005 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.05 $ 5.15 $ 5.25 $ 4.85

Mobil 1925 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ 5.29 $ 4.59

Mobil 515 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2134 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 5436 W 6Th St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ -- $ 5.05 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.