High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Los Angeles as of Sunday
(LOS ANGELES, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.35 for gas in the Los Angeles area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Los Angeles area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $4.35 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 900 N Hill St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$5.19
$5.29
$--
|card
card$5.19
$5.29
$5.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.05
$5.15
$5.25
$4.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.99
$--
$5.29
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.85
$--
$5.05
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
