Illinois Man Convicted of Running DDoS Facilitation Websites

By Prajeet Nair
inforisktoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois man has been found guilty of running subscription-based distributed denial of service attacks that flood targeted computers with information and prevent them from being able to access the internet, reports the Department of Justice. Matthew Gatrel, 32, owned and operated two DDoS facilitation websites: DownThem.org and AmpNode.com. DownThem...

www.inforisktoday.com

ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Man Convicted of Federal Criminal Charges for Operating Subscription-Based Computer Attack Platforms - Now Facing a Maximum of 35 Years in Prison

September 16, 2021 - LOS ANGELES – An Illinois man was found guilty today by a federal jury for running websites that allowed paying users to launch powerful distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks. that flood targeted computers with information and prevent them from being able to access the...
Federal Jury Convicts Man in Coordinated DDoS Cyberattack Scheme

A Los Angeles federal jury on Thursday convicted a man of three felonies for his operation of two websites that enabled subscribers to attack computers and disable internet access, capping a nine-day trial that walked jurors through an internet-based underworld of cyberattacks that targeted homes, schools, universities, government websites and financial institutions across the globe.
St. Charles Man Convicted of Cybercrimes

A Kane County man is facing up to 35 years in prison after being convicted of cybercrime charges in connection to attacks in Alaska and across the U.S. The FBI Anchorage Field Office says a jury found 32-year-old Matthew Gatrel of St. Charles guilty late last week of three felony charges. Prosecutors say Gatrel operated distributed denial-of-service attacks around the U.S., including in Alaska.
Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers, according to officials.The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and “no operational data or systems were impacted.”Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a “nation-state actor” was behind the hack, but did not say which one. “We are working very closely...
Convicted Illinois felon accused of bringing gun into downtown IC bar

A man with felony convictions out of Illinois has been arrested by Iowa City Police after they say he brought a gun into a downtown bar. 27-year-old Jahme Taylor came to the attention of police just after midnight Sunday after he was seen walking out of Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue holding an open container of beer. Investigators say Taylor gave them false identity information, including several different states of residence. He eventually gave his real name and date of birth, and it was determined that he currently resides in Columbia, Missouri.
Post-Attack, Health Agency Notifying 'All Alaskans'

Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services says it is notifying "all Alaskans" that their information may have been compromised in a "highly sophisticated" nation-state-sponsored cyberattack that was detected in May, from which the department is still recovering. In a statement on Thursday, the department says notification to individuals affected...
2 Illinois Residents, Dave Wiersma And Dawn Frankowski, Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man and woman were charged Tuesday with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski were named in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors said on Jan. 12, six days after the riot, a colleague of Wiersma’s submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The witness said they had worked with Wiersma at PCI Energy Center in Lake Bluff for about 10 to 15 years, prosecutors said. The witness also said reported they were friends on Facebook...
'Maderna' tourist wanted after evading mandatory court hearing in Hawaii

The Illinois woman who allegedly fabricated a COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid Hawaii's mandatory quarantine reportedly evaded a Zoom court hearing Tuesday, and is currently wanted by Hawaii state officials for contempt of court. Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested late last month on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents. Her court...
