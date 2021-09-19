Capitol Report: Lamont’s pandemic powers to expire at end of Sept.; he’s asking for extension while some lawmakers say it’s time to end them
(WTNH) — You know what isn’t going away? The debate over Governor Ned Lamont’s executive pandemic powers. His extended powers expire in 11 days and he is asking for another 120-day extension to keep a handful of those COVID safety orders in effect including mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for both state workers and healthcare workers.www.wtnh.com
Comments / 0