Capitol Report: Lamont’s pandemic powers to expire at end of Sept.; he’s asking for extension while some lawmakers say it’s time to end them

BOSTON (CBS) — Many municipal offices across Massachusetts are open for business, the Delta COVID variant notwithstanding. But not the State House, which has been closed to the public since the pandemic’s early days. So what’s the holdup? “I’m the Speaker of the House, and I’m also the CEO of 500 people who are going to come into this building,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) last week. “I don’t want to have a two-tiered system where I’m asking folks to come in and work beside people who will not declare whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.” An undetermined number of state reps...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO