Public Health

Capitol Report: Lamont’s pandemic powers to expire at end of Sept.; he’s asking for extension while some lawmakers say it’s time to end them

By Jon Rosen
WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) — You know what isn’t going away? The debate over Governor Ned Lamont’s executive pandemic powers. His extended powers expire in 11 days and he is asking for another 120-day extension to keep a handful of those COVID safety orders in effect including mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for both state workers and healthcare workers.

Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont will ask lawmakers to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to have his COVID-19 emergency powers extended. He’s looking to have his powers extended 90 days past the Sept. 30 expiration. Back in July, lawmakers had voted to extend the governor’s powers. Lamont’s emergency powers were put in place at the...
HARTFORD, CT
wshu.org

Connecticut Democrats Plan To Extend Lamont's COVID Emergency Powers

Connecticut state Senate President Martin Looney said lawmakers will return for a special session to extend Governor Ned Lamont’s executive powers to deal with the pandemic before they expire at the end of the month. “After talking with the governor’s office and other legislative leaders we believe that the time-sensitive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Senate schedules special session for extension of Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers

The Connecticut Senate has set a date for a special session on September 28, according to the Connecticut legislative website. Although there has been no formal announcement as to what the General Assembly will be considering during the special session, one issue is certain — the extension of Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers.
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Lamont asks for extension of powers until February, including school mask mandate

HARTFORD — Calling the General Assembly into special session next week, Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday asked legislative leaders to extend his emergency public health and and civil preparedness powers for nearly five months, until Feb. 15. In particular, the governor wants to continue a dozen emergency orders, including allowing...
HARTFORD, CT
Ned Lamont
yankeeinstitute.org

Yankee Institute statement regarding extension of Gov. Lamont’s emergency powers

“There is no public interest that is served by extending Governor Lamont’s emergency powers, as state lawmakers reportedly plan to do next week. . Our state senators and representatives  are  fully capable of  debating and voting on whether policies put in place by the governor over the past 18 months should continue.  Dodging that responsibility undercuts the role of the General Assembly in state government and will permanently weaken the House and the Senate as institutions. 
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State House Still Closed Because Some Representatives Won’t Get Vaccinated

BOSTON (CBS) — Many municipal offices across Massachusetts are open for business, the Delta COVID variant notwithstanding. But not the State House, which has been closed to the public since the pandemic’s early days. So what’s the holdup? “I’m the Speaker of the House, and I’m also the CEO of 500 people who are going to come into this building,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) last week. “I don’t want to have a two-tiered system where I’m asking folks to come in and work beside people who will not declare whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.” An undetermined number of state reps...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KXL

More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That’s about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without...
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

New Michigan budget targets govt. vaccine mandates, emergency orders

The state budget plan advancing Tuesday in the Michigan Legislature would limit the ability of government agencies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and would require the state health department to provide more information to impose emergency orders. The provisions of the new funding plan are two potential victories for Republican lawmakers...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hartford Courant

Gov. Ned Lamont reminds investors and hedge fund executives he’s ‘the business guy,’ while taking a few swings at Connecticut’s outdated government

Connecticut is grappling with a fusty, outdated state government and an economy hampered by a protectionist impulse, Gov. Ned Lamont told an elite business group this week. The Greenwich businessman-turned-politician, speaking Tuesday at the annual gathering of the Greenwich Economic Forum, took a few swings at customs and practices in state government. His videotaped comments were made ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House Speaker leans into ‘medical freedom’

The Republican Speaker of the Ohio House, under mounting pressure from the nascent anti-vaccination movement within the GOP, said his caucus is soon to unveil consensus legislation to ban vaccine mandates. Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said to reporters Wednesday that House leadership is in the “final stages” of putting together a bill to erect legal […] The post Ohio House Speaker leans into ‘medical freedom’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH

