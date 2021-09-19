Paying too much for gas Houston? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HOUSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Houston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Houston area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2323 Washington Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2323 Washington Ave, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1818 Hamilton St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 2100 Hamilton St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 920 Richmond Ave, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3250 Old Spanish Tr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2540 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3836 Richmond Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.