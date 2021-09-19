CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Detroit

 4 days ago
(DETROIT, MI) If you’re paying more than $57.96 for gas in the Detroit area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $147.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Detroit area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $149.9, with an average price of $57.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Detroit area appeared to be at XTR, at 968 Ottawa St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Detroit area that as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday:

XTR

968 Ottawa St, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$149.90
$--
$164.90
$--

Esso

3511 Wyandotte St E, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$139.90
$147.90
$153.90
$130.90

7-Eleven

971 Wyandotte St E, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$138.90
$146.90
$157.90
$129.60

7-Eleven

925 Ottawa St, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$138.90
$146.90
$157.90
$124.60

Shell

5501 Ojibway Pkwy, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$138.90
$156.90
$165.90
$129.90

Esso

1527 Provincial Rd, Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$138.60
$156.90
$162.90
$129.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 14127 Linwood Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Related
Motor City Metro

Here's the cheapest gas in Detroit Saturday

(DETROIT, MI) According to Detroit gas price data, you could be saving up to $146.93 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pure at 13500 Livernois Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $149.9 at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND FREEWAYS.NEEDS A LITTLE TLC TO MAKE THIS HOUSE A HOME. BUYER TO PAY 395.00 COMPLIANCE FEE
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Save up to $147.01 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $147.01 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, UF Fuel at 4251 W Warren Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Detroit diesel price check shows where to save $127.91 per gallon

(DETROIT, MI) You could be saving up to $127.91 per gallon on diesel in Detroit, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Detroit area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Mobil at 6050 Mt Elliott St. By comparison, the most expensive was $130.9, listed at Esso at 3511 Wyandotte St E.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Detroit Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Detroit: Tuesday, August 31: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, September 2: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 3: Mostly sunny during
DETROIT, MI
