Kelly Clarkson has now given us all the details on her long-awaited new album. It's called When Christmas Comes Around... and she'll gift us with the collection on October 15. In addition to the first single ,"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," which is out today, the collection features collaborations with fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande, and country stars Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. It's a mix of new original songs and classics like "Merry Christmas Baby," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Last Christmas" and "Jingle Bell Rock."

