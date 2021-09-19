CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Paying too much for gas Cleveland? Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqN1i_0c0sGo9a00

(CLEVELAND, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 12404 Cedar Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

12404 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

4901 Fleet Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.39
$3.69
$--

BP

2535 Superior Ave E, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$3.29
$3.73
$--
$3.52

BP

2701 Chester Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.99
$--

Shell

3020 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

Q's Gas and Go

4322 Clark Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q's Gas and Go at 3585 W 117Th St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

