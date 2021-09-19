CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r25Lz_0c0sGanQ00

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across the Lincoln area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lincoln area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lincoln area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 3747 S 27Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

3747 S 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

7000 Van Dorn St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.19
$--
$--

Hy-Vee

7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$2.99
$--
$3.19

Phillips 66

240 N 17Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19

Phillips 66

2140 K St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.64
$3.19

Phillips 66

610 S 10Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Save $0.81 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Phillips 66 at 3747 S 27Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Top homes for sale in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Briana Harvey, M: 402-650-8221, briana@brianaharvey.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Open House Sunday, July 25th 1-3 PM. Recently updated 1.5 story home on a corner lot.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, September 21: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, September 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 24: Partly sunny during the day;
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ne#Gasbuddy Sunday
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.51 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 240 N 17Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 4 bed/4 bath SW Lincoln home has SO MUCH to offer! You'll get a brand NEW roof, NEW siding, and NEW deck, along
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Lincoln's cheapest

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.55 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Lincoln area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.28, listed at Shell at 151 Sw 48Th St.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, 2 STORY HOUSE SITS IN THE HIGHLAND NORTH SUBDIVISION BACKING UP TO WALKING/BIKING TRAILS & OPEN
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Thursday sun alert in Lincoln — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
838
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy