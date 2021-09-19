Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across the Lincoln area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lincoln area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lincoln area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 3747 S 27Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 3747 S 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 7000 Van Dorn St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.19

Phillips 66 240 N 17Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2140 K St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 610 S 10Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.