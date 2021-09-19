CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Giving Out A Tiger Roar == 2nd Edition ---

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

I'm roaring for Clemson's entire defense. Those guys have been out there giving it 500%. They have kept Clemson in games long enough for the offense to figure out something. ....even if its not even fair to have the offense do squat only to have our defense out there so much and long.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen responds to questions about play call on Florida's 2-point try

No. 11 Florida had a chance to tie No. 1 Alabama late in the fourth quarter and potentially force overtime in The Swamp with another defensive stop. The Gators could not achieve the first part, though. The 2-point try, an apparent zone read play, did not come close to scoring. UF head coach Dan Mullen is known for his play-calling expertise. Many fans and media members were expecting a more creative play call from Mullen considering the importance of the 2-point try.
FLORIDA STATE
Marietta Times

Tigers pound their way to 2nd straight triumph

Marietta senior running back Zach Bartlett had a monster game for the second week in a row as the Tigers evened their record at 2-2 with a 40-12 win over the Richard Wright Spartans Friday night at Don Drumm Stadium. For the second straight week Bartlett went over the 200-yard...
MARIETTA, OH
Natchez Democrat

Rebels out play Tigers in second half

CENTREVILLE — After the Tigers kept the contest to a one-possession game in the first half, Adams County Christian School pulled away in the second half scoring 20 points in the third quarter. They would go on to win 34-12 over Centreville Academy on Friday. With 3:40 to play in...
CENTREVILLE, MS
Mountain Press

Smoky Bears blank Tigers in first edition of rivalry

SEVIERVILLE — In Sevier County and Pigeon Forge’s first ever meeting, the Smoky Bears shut down the Tigers with a 14-0 win. The Smoky Bears (2-2, 0-1 in 5A Region 2) stifled the Tigers offense all night as they held Pigeon Forge quarterback Tyson McFall to 0-6 passing and allowed only 112 total yards, all of which came on the ground.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roar#Real Men#American Football#Tigers
chatsports.com

Former Tigers ball out on first NFL Sunday

Several former Clemson stars balled out on the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals in their 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, while Mike Williams racked up eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Towerlight

Tigers football sets season tone with shut-out

After nearly two years without play, the Towson University (TU) Tigers Football Team started off strong with two shut-outs and aim to blaze their way to a CAA Championship. The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) suspended the 2020 fall season and played a reduced spring season in 2021. Towson was the only CAA team to opt-out of the spring football season.
TOWSON, MD
virginiasports.com

Read the Friday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

Thank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theintelligencer.com

Tigers finish 2nd to record-setting Explorers

ALTON – The Edwardsville Tigers took a break from tournament play with a 9-hole triangular Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Edwardsville finished second to Marquette Catholic, which fired a school-record 149 that included a 5-under 31 from Gracie Piar that matched her school record for a 9-hole round.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Natchitoches Times

Gators shut out Tigers

Lakeview Senior High Gators (1-1) varsity football earned their first win last Friday with a 40-0 shutout victory against the Beekman Charter Tigers (1-1). The win moved the Gators up to 38 in Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 2A rankings and kept them at fourth in Class 2A District 3 rankings. In week one, the Gators took on Tensas and lost 22-6 in a tough non-district battle.
HIGH SCHOOL
theintelligencer.com

Rain washes out fun day for Tigers, Panthers

The Edwardsville girls golf match against O’Fallon on Tuesday at Oak Brook Golf Club was rained out after 12 holes. The Tigers and Panthers were playing a Ryder Cup format for a “fun day” on the links for the two Southwestern Conference programs.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Columbia Missourian

Tigers show out in family weekend win

Missouri football kicked off family weekend Saturday by scoring a touchdown three minutes into the game against Southeast Missouri State. The Tigers dominated most of the game, with three touchdowns from Tyler Badie in the first half. Connor Bazelak, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon all had the opportunity to be...
MISSOURI STATE
Princeton Times Leader

Lady Tigers shut out by Hoptown

While the game lasted 80 minutes, the 2-0 decision was made just 25 minutes after the game’s start with the Hoptown Tigers claiming their 4th win of the season last Thursday. Hoptown broke through Caldwell County’s defense just five minutes into the game to score first. Ana Hernandez’s pass to...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis Takes Out Copperas Cove

The Tiger Tennis Team played Copperas Cove this evening. The Tigers came out ready to play and took the early lead going up 7 to 0 after doubles. In singles the Tigers kept the momentum not dropping a match until the rain halted the last match on. The final match count was 18 to 0. This puts the Tigers at 8 and 4 overall and 4 and 0 in district play. The Tigers will play Gatesville on Friday the 17th at Belton High School.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Great Bend Post

Tigers Blow Out Lincoln for First Win of 2021

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State rolled to a 72-0 shutout of Lincoln University on Saturday (Sept. 18) at Lewis Field Stadium to pick up its first win of 2021. The Tigers jumped out to a 37-0 lead by halftime and tacked on another 35 in the second half. They posted their first shutout of an opponent since a 58-0 win over Northeastern State in Hays in 2018. FHSU is now 1-2 on the season, while Lincoln dropped to 0-2. The scoring extravaganza for the Tigers started off a bit slow with only one touchdown in the first quarter, courtesy of Adrian Soto on a one-yard touchdown plunge on fourth and goal. Early in the second quarter the Tigers picked up two more points when Lincoln, pinned up against its own goal line, snapped the ball over their punter's head for a safety.
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy