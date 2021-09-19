Giving Out A Tiger Roar == 2nd Edition

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State rolled to a 72-0 shutout of Lincoln University on Saturday (Sept. 18) at Lewis Field Stadium to pick up its first win of 2021. The Tigers jumped out to a 37-0 lead by halftime and tacked on another 35 in the second half. They posted their first shutout of an opponent since a 58-0 win over Northeastern State in Hays in 2018. FHSU is now 1-2 on the season, while Lincoln dropped to 0-2. The scoring extravaganza for the Tigers started off a bit slow with only one touchdown in the first quarter, courtesy of Adrian Soto on a one-yard touchdown plunge on fourth and goal. Early in the second quarter the Tigers picked up two more points when Lincoln, pinned up against its own goal line, snapped the ball over their punter's head for a safety.

