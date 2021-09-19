Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Worth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Worth area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Shell 800 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1541 S University Dr, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 414 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 801 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shamrock 5300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.