Fort Worth, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Worth

 4 days ago
(FORT WORTH, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Worth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Worth area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1424 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$--

Shell

800 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

1541 S University Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

414 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

801 E Allen Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.98

Shamrock

5300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

