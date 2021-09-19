Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pleasanton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.49 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4212 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4212 1St St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ 5.19

Chevron 2186 Las Positas Ct, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1051 Airway Blvd, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ -- $ 5.09 $ 4.73

76 1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.71 $ 4.91 $ 5.01 $ 4.04 card card $ -- $ 5.01 $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 1797 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 1875 Valley Ave, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2800 Independence Dr. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.