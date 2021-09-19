CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Tri-Valley Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYHh9_0c0sFxt600

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pleasanton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $4.05 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.49 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4212 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4212 1St St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$5.19

Chevron

2186 Las Positas Ct, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--

Chevron

1051 Airway Blvd, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$--
$5.09
$4.73

76

1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.71
$4.91
$5.01
$4.04
card
card$--
$5.01
$--
$4.29

Chevron

1797 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$--

Chevron

1875 Valley Ave, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2800 Independence Dr. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tri-Valley Tribune

House-hunt Pleasanton: What’s on the market

(PLEASANTON, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pleasanton area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
