Beyond Celiac 5K Fundraiser Sets Sights on Finish Line for a Celiac Disease Cure
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, will host its 2021 Virtual Step Beyond Celiac 5K on September 26th. Presented by Independence Blue Cross and supported by other generous corporate sponsors, proceeds from the event will support the organization’s goal of accelerating treatments toward a cure for celiac disease by 2030. Registration is $35 and available at stepbeyondceliac.org. Participants are encouraged to post about their 5K experience on social media with the hashtag #ReadyStepGo.www.mychesco.com
