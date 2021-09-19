Shooting at baby shower in fire hall wounds 3; man arrested
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a baby shower at a western Pennsylvania fire hall that wounded three people, authorities said. Police in Lower Burrell in Westmoreland County were called to the Kinloch Fire Department shortly after 6 p.m. and found the suspected shooter leaving the fire hall, police said. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.www.thedailyreview.com
