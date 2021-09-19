Bears Game Today: Bears vs Bengals injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel
The Chicago Bears and Matt Nagy are in very familiar territory. They find themselves 0-1 to start the season for now the third time in Matt Nagy’s four-year tenure. Last season was the only season the Chicago Bears have won the season-opener under Nagy’s regime. This is good news though seeing that they came away with a 12-4 season in 2018 and an 8-8 season in 2019.www.chatsports.com
