Walnut Creek, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Walnut Creek? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWBSt_0c0sFlXc00

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.44 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.44 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at 76, at 1024 Alberta Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

1024 Alberta Way, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.79
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Chevron

3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.73
$4.93
$5.13
$--

76

690 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49

Chevron

1700 Mt Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

2895 N Main St, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$--

Shell

1790 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.61
$4.75
$4.91
$4.51
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to World at 2211 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

