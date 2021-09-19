Are you overpaying for gas in Walnut Creek? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.44 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.44 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at 76, at 1024 Alberta Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1024 Alberta Way, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.79 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Chevron 3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ 4.93 $ 5.13 $ --

76 690 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49

Chevron 1700 Mt Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 2895 N Main St, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 1790 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.61 $ 4.75 $ 4.91 $ 4.51 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to World at 2211 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.