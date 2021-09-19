Are you overpaying for gas in Walnut Creek? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.44 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.44 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at 76, at 1024 Alberta Way.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.79
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.73
$4.93
$5.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.61
$4.75
$4.91
$4.51
|card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to World at 2211 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
