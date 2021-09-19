Gurman: New AirPods Pro and Redesigned iPad Pro Coming in 2022
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared his expectations for future Apple products. Gurman still expects new MacBook Pros and AirPods to be announced by the end of 2021, but he doesn't anticipate any other groundbreaking product launches until at least next year. Looking ahead to 2022, Gurman said Apple plans to debut several products, including new AirPods Pro, a redesigned iPad Pro, a revamped Mac Pro tower with Apple silicon, a redesigned MacBook Air with Apple silicon, as many as three new Apple Watch models, and more.www.macrumors.com
