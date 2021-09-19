CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piZLU_0c0sFfFG00

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manhattan area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $4.27, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manhattan area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$--
$4.99
$4.99

Mobil

51-63 8Th Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Lukoil

2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.99

Gulf

108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W , Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

107-02 Grand Central Pkwy E, Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

47-15 11Th St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.89
$3.89
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.05
$4.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

