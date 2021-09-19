Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manhattan area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $4.27, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manhattan area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil 51-63 8Th Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lukoil 2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Gulf 108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W , Queens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 107-02 Grand Central Pkwy E, Queens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 47-15 11Th St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.