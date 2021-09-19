CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Paying too much for gas Bronx? Analysis shows most expensive station

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuCNe_0c0sFeMX00

(BRONX, NY) Gas prices vary across the Bronx area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bronx area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W , Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

107-02 Grand Central Pkwy E, Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.65
$--
$4.29
$--

Mobil

5832 Broadway, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Shell

414 Mclean Ave, Yonkers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

731 Central Park Ave, Yonkers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

