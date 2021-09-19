Paying too much for gas Bronx? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BRONX, NY) Gas prices vary across the Bronx area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bronx area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.28 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 108-01 Grand Central Pkwy W , Queens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 107-02 Grand Central Pkwy E, Queens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Mobil 5832 Broadway, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Shell 414 Mclean Ave, Yonkers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 731 Central Park Ave, Yonkers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.