Baltimore, MD

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Baltimore

 4 days ago
(BALTIMORE, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Baltimore?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baltimore area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

400 Russell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$4.09
$--

BP

17 E Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

BP

1015 Orleans St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

BP

1200 E North Ave, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Marathon

5128 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.71
$3.38
card
card$3.15
$3.63
$3.77
$3.44

Sunoco

5900 Liberty Rd, Gwynn Oak
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.84
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Carroll Motor Fuels at 5627 York Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

