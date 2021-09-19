Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Baltimore
(BALTIMORE, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Baltimore?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baltimore area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.39
$3.79
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.71
$3.38
|card
card$3.15
$3.63
$3.77
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.84
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Carroll Motor Fuels at 5627 York Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
