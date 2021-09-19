CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Brooklyn? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

 4 days ago
(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Brooklyn area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $4.27, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brooklyn area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brooklyn area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$--
$4.99
$4.99

Mobil

51-63 8Th Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2317 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.69
$--
$3.79
card
card$3.65
$3.89
$3.99
$3.99

CITGO

47-15 11Th St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.89
$3.89
card
card$3.65
$3.95
$4.05
$4.05

BP

4901 Van Dam St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.39
$--

Shell

9612 Seaview Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.41
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.56
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

