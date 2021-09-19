Are you overpaying for gas in Brooklyn? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Brooklyn area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $4.27, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Brooklyn area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brooklyn area appeared to be at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil 51-63 8Th Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2317 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.99

CITGO 47-15 11Th St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.05

BP 4901 Van Dam St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

Shell 9612 Seaview Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.