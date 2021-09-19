Don’t overpay for gas in Philadelphia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Philadelphia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Philadelphia area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.26 $ 3.99

Sunoco 2634 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5901 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 3000 S Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ --

Sunoco 4140 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5017-25 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 580 Crescent Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.