Philadelphia, PA

Don’t overpay for gas in Philadelphia: Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Philadelphia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Philadelphia area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.26
$3.99

Sunoco

2634 N Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5901 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--

Unbranded

3000 S Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$--

Sunoco

4140 N Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5017-25 N Broad St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 580 Crescent Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
