Don’t overpay for gas in Philadelphia: Analysis shows most expensive station
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Philadelphia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Philadelphia area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.26
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 580 Crescent Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1