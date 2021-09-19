Paying too much for gas Fairfield? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in Fairfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at Merritt Pkwy North.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil Merritt Pkwy North, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 2120 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 4.07 $ 3.47

Mobil 1271 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil Merritt Pkwy South, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 485 Post Rd E, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Sunoco 240 Riverside Ave, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.