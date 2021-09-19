CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacifica, CA

Paying too much for gas Pacifica? Analysis shows most expensive station

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNhzB_0c0sFY1300

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pacifica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.15 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.52 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pacifica area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacifica area appeared to be at Valero, at 310 San Bruno Ave E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

310 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--

76

717 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$--
card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--

Shell

248 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$--
$--
$4.99

Shell

1199 El Camino Real, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.95
$4.99
$--

Valero

300 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$5.19
$4.89

Chevron

512 El Camino Real, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Pacifica Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pacifica Saturday

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
PACIFICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
Pacifica, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
The Pacifica Post

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pacifica area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1600 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
PACIFICA, CA
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
PACIFICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#El Camino Real#Gasbuddy Sunday
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Exceptional California Bungalow seamlessly combines 1908 character like vaulted, wood-beamed ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, gas fireplace, & elegant original detailing w/ modern luxuries like
PACIFICA, CA
The Pacifica Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
PACIFICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
The Pacifica Post

The Pacifica Post

Pacifica, CA
136
Followers
481
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy