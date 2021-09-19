Paying too much for gas Pacifica? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Pacifica area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.15 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.52 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pacifica area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacifica area appeared to be at Valero, at 310 San Bruno Ave E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 310 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ --

76 717 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ -- card card $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ --

Shell 248 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.99

Shell 1199 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.95 $ 4.99 $ --

Valero 300 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ 5.19 $ 4.89

Chevron 512 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.