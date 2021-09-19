CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Seattle? Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
(SEATTLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Seattle?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seattle area was $4.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seattle area appeared to be at 76, at 915 E Roy St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Seattle area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

76

915 E Roy St, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

Chevron

1420 N 45Th St, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.69
$--
$--

76

7501 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$--
$--
$3.89
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

665 23Rd Ave, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$4.37
$4.67
$--
card
card$4.37
$4.47
$4.77
$--

Chevron

6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.34
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

8401 Ne 12Th St, Medina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.33
$--
$4.70
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

