Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Phoenix area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.86 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Phoenix area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3444 S 40Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Phoenix area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3444 S 40Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Chevron 4737 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 2045 S 7Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 2402 E Washington St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 4352 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.35

Shell 3210 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Browns at 102 S 24Th St. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.