Dallas, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dallas as of Sunday

 4 days ago
(DALLAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Dallas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dallas area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.39 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4611 N Central Expy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4611 N Central Expy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2607 San Jacinto St, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3305 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--

Chevron

2809 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3915 Linfield Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Exxon

4880 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 5607 E R L Thornton Fwy. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

