High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dallas as of Sunday
(DALLAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Dallas area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dallas area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.39 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4611 N Central Expy.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 5607 E R L Thornton Fwy. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
