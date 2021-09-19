CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Atlanta? Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Atlanta area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlanta area ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 610 Spring St Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP

610 Spring St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.69
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

970 Spring St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1184 Spring St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

345 Pharr Rd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2060 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

356 Blvd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

