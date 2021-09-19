Paying too much for gas Atlanta? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Atlanta area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlanta area ranged from $2.25 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 610 Spring St Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

BP 610 Spring St Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 970 Spring St Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1184 Spring St Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 345 Pharr Rd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2060 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 356 Blvd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.