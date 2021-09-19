Paying too much for gas Milpitas? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MILPITAS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the Milpitas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milpitas area ranged from $3.81 per gallon to $4.95, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2698 Mckee Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2698 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.95 $ -- $ -- $ 4.79

Valero 1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.07 $ 5.17 $ 4.65

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.87 $ 5.02 $ 5.17 $ 4.51

76 2101 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ -- $ --

Shell 950 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.84 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 367 Cypress Dr, Milpitas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.