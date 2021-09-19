CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Paying too much for gas Milpitas? Analysis shows most expensive station

The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYNIz_0c0sFTbQ00

(MILPITAS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the Milpitas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milpitas area ranged from $3.81 per gallon to $4.95, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2698 Mckee Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2698 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.95
$--
$--
$4.79

Valero

1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.07
$5.17
$4.65

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.87
$5.02
$5.17
$4.51

76

2101 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.95
$--
$--

Shell

950 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.84
$4.99
$--

Chevron

367 Cypress Dr, Milpitas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

The Milpitas Dispatch

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

