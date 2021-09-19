High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Half Moon Bay as of Sunday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the Half Moon Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.29 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Half Moon Bay area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 201 San Mateo Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Half Moon Bay area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 201 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 375 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.