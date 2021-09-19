CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Newark? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

East Bay News
East Bay News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNk8J_0c0sFP4W00

(NEWARK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newark area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 4190 Mowry Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

76

4190 Mowry Ave, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$5.05
$--
$--

Chevron

31889 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.75
$4.85
$4.95
$4.39
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

Shell

31301 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, Hayward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$--
$--

Chevron

5502 Thornton Ave, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.99
$4.55

Chevron

37635 Blacow Rd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.99
$4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to National at 33365 Mission Blvd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

