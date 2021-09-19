Are you overpaying for gas in Newark? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEWARK, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newark?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newark area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 4190 Mowry Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 4190 Mowry Ave, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.05 $ -- $ --

Chevron 31889 Alvarado Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Shell 31301 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, Hayward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Chevron 5502 Thornton Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.99 $ 4.55

Chevron 37635 Blacow Rd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to National at 33365 Mission Blvd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.