Saratoga, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Saratoga as of Sunday

 4 days ago
(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.84 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.45 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saratoga area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
card
card$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--

Valero

255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.67
card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.19
$4.77

Chevron

16500 Lark Ave, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$4.95
$5.05
$--

76

14395 Big Basin Way, Saratoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

200 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

700 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

