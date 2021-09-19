Are you overpaying for gas in Los Altos? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Los Altos area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Los Altos area was $4.51 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Menlo Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 125 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1220 Grant Rd, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 5.39 $ --

Shell 776 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3972 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.88 $ 4.98 $ --

Chevron 3897 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.