Los Altos, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Los Altos? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 4 days ago
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across the Los Altos area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Los Altos area was $4.51 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

125 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1220 Grant Rd, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.39
$--

Shell

776 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3972 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.88
$4.98
$--

Chevron

3897 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

