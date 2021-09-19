Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across the San Francisco area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Francisco area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.55 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Francisco area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 5Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 300 5Th St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.09 $ -- $ 5.39 $ --

Chevron 101 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ 4.99

76 1298 Valencia St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.97 $ -- $ 5.17 $ --

Exxon 2901 Bryant St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ -- card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ --

Valero 301 Claremont Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 490 Bay St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ 4.91 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.