Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in San Francisco

 4 days ago
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across the San Francisco area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Francisco area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.55 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Francisco area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 5Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

300 5Th St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.09
$--
$5.39
$--

Chevron

101 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.29
$4.99

76

1298 Valencia St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.97
$--
$5.17
$--

Exxon

2901 Bryant St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$--
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$--

Valero

301 Claremont Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

76

490 Bay St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$4.91
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

