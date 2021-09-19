CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Change of seasons will bring a big change in the weather

WHEC TV-10
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — High pressure centered over the eastern Great Lakes gave us a “Chamber of Commerce” type of day for Western New York. The combination of bright sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures is usually considered ideal weather conditions. This nice weather will translate into a pleasant evening. Look for clear, moonlit skies with the temperature cooling to near 50° for the overnight.

