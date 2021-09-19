CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfstream Park Entries, Thursday September 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Sweetcandyfactory , 118E. Zayas2-10-xAntonio Sano3/1. 5Kingston Queen , 118G. Martinez11-3-4Angel Rodriguez7/2. 7Uncaptured Faith , 118W. Galviz10-6-xJose Pinchin12/1. 8Greatest Glory , 118C. Torres4-2-4Daniel Pita5/2. 9Look Up to Heaven , 118S. Camacho3-8-xSteve Budhoo6/1. 2nd-$22,000, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...

Remington Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kat's Hitman (L), 122C. Kimes4-10-1Michael Hewitt. 2Flat Out Avenger (L), 119J. Alvarez2-10-7C. Trout. 3Coach Dan (L), 119F. Wethey, Jr.5-7-6Federico Villafranco. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros6-3-11Tim Dixon. 5Fiftyshadesopurple (L), 122R. Vazquez4-5-5Sarah Davidson. 6Descent (L), 122L. Goncalves6-2-6Ronnie Cravens, III. 7Funandfunny (L), 122D. Cabrera2-6-3F. Loy. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming...
SPORTS
Laurel Park Early Entries, Saturday September 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Long Distance Love (M), 120J. Rosado6-3-7Lacey Gaudet. 2I Love Magel (L), 120R. Monterrey4-5-6Agustin Bezara. 3Bella Bettina (L), 120L. Corujo5-5-10Kevin Boniface. 4Mexicali Rose (L), 120J. Acosta5-5-3Carlos Mancilla. 5Island Philo (L), 120D. Araujo3-10-xSusan Cooney. 6Look What I Found (L), 120K. Francois6-3-2Milan Milosevic. 7Looks Don't Lie (L), 116J....
SPORTS
BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 2nd_$17,500, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 4th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ursulina118Betcha121. Sacred Peace124Je Suis Belle122. Que Sera Sera122Azurita119. Double Dare You118Miller's Maiden118. Lemos Cunha118. 6th_$36,000,...
INDIANA STATE
PID Results Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

7th-$34,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.870, 48.740, 1:12.680, 1:24.420, 00.000, 1:36.610. Winner: B G, 3, by Noble Mission (GB)-A Lady With an Ace. Scratched: Our Dominator. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Nice Ace116111-11-11-11-2½1-4¾P. Morales5.203.403.401.60. Good On Ya121223-53-4½3-2½2-22-3E. Barbaran3.603.803.60. Valentine Bug121454-1½4-24-2½4-23-1¾R. Allen, Jr.4.8012.40. Like a Saltshaker117532-12-12-hd3-½4-1A....
SPORTS
BC-Entries Century Mile

1st_$9,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$7,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$10,000, cl $12,000-$12,000, 3YO up, 6f. Sir Miezie123Marango123. Here Comes Barney124Astronomical124. Exhi Kid126Lanny Mac126. 5th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Wye Cross124El Noble124. Nevvare121Midnight Salute121. Eddyshak124Mr. Kalypso126.
GAMBLING
BC-Entries Parx Racing

1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. 3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f. 4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f. Russian Runner121Dinna Fash127. Master of War121Impossebull127. Austin Whylie121Dream of Warrior121. Uptown Shoes124Mr. Tuttle121. 5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Tweety Kitten121Subsidiary121.
GAMBLING
BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$22,000, cl $12,500-$10,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$18,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$33,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 2YO, 1mi. 4th_$17,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5½f. Awhitesportscoat124Stay Happy117. Prince Ali124Castle Gate124. Capture the Sea124Around the Dial117. Eskimo Roses124Rinse and Repeat124. Studly Perfection117. 5th_$25,000, cl $20,000-$18,000, 3YO, 1mi. Back Ring Luck111Goldeneyed120. Mr....
GAMBLING
Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday September 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Miss Jasser (L), 124R. Parish4-4-6Trevor Gallimore8/1. 2Get Over It (L), 124A. Castillo8-9-9Angel Castillo Sanchez20/1. 3Divine Choice (L), 121R. Silvera4-5-5Jamie Ness6/5. 4Government Girl (L), 121J. Lapridax-x-xMichelle Castillo10/1. 5Irish Jumper (L), 121J. Correa2-8-5Donald White9/2. 6Sweet Savage (L), 121A. Bowman3-4-3Harold Wyner5/2. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
SPORTS
Horse Racing
Sports
BC-Results Belterra Park, Combined

1st_$13,400, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy. Off 12:39. Time 1:49.01. Sloppy. Scratched_Sir Nuisance, Datza Five Oh, Bane, Drastic Measures, City Peaks. Also Ran_G for Gerry, Super d'Oro, Mystic Kat, Raja's Trick, C F V Nobodycares. $1 Exacta (3-11) paid $5.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-11-7-6) paid $11.22. $0.5 Trifecta (3-11-7) paid $22.85.
GAMBLING
BC-Results Churchill Downs-8-Add

8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear. Off 8:24. Time 1:18.05. Fast. Scratched_Lady Terra. Also Ran_Swap Shop, Waters of Merom, Zumra Bayou, Scintillating Star, Sonador, Big Bugg's Girl, Senorita Karlita. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 6 Correct Paid $6,500.90. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 5 Correct Paid $1,004.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 4 Correct Paid $159.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.15. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $18.50. Exacta (10-8) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-2-1) paid $30.47. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-2) paid $24.75. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
GAMBLING
BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$20,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 7:08. Time 1:05.53. Fast. Also Ran_Brody's Streak, The Heat Is On, Autocratic, Dirt Bike Slade. Exacta (4-6) paid $153.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-1) paid $65.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $109.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia. Minor League Baseball. Atlantic League.
NFL
Baltimore 3, Texas 0

A-flied out for Peters in the 7th. LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), off Otto; Hays (22), off Barlow. RBIs_R.Martin (7), Mountcastle (84), Hays (70). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin. Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (García, Hernandez, Lowe, Taveras 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Gutierrez, Mullins). RISP_Texas 0...
MLB
Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev and third-seeded Dusan Lajovic both lost their opening matches at the Astana Open on Thursday. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
Life on golf course not always great

There are consequences to living next to a Sun ‘N Lake golf course fairway. The good is the gorgeous view and the precision of some of the shots that most of the golfers make. The bad is the errant shots that land in your yard and the way that the...
GOLF
Prairie View 37, Houston Baptist 27

HBU_Fuller 27 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 12:03. HBU_King 11 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 06:27. HBU_Fuller 2 pass from Bentsen (Garcia kick), 00:50. PV_Jackson 20 interception return (Reyes kick), 03:26. HBUPV. First downs1925. Rushes-yards39-13441-152 Passing157356. Comp-Att-Int15-32-223-35-1 Return Yards11874. Punts-Avg.5-40.03-42.3. Fumbles-Lost0-02-0 Penalty-Yards3-362-20 Time of Possession25:2534:35. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING_Houston Baptist, Xz....
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

A-struck out for Sheets in the 6th. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Reyes (18), Zimmer (7). HR_Anderson 2 (16), off Civale; Robert (9), off Civale; Jiménez (9), off Civale; Hedges (9), off López; Bradley (15), off López. RBIs_Anderson 4 (58), Robert 2 (36), Jiménez (33), Hedges (29), Bradley (38). CS_Zimmer (3).
MLB
Fitzpatrick hopes for better start, more action at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick's Ryder Cup debut wasn't great. He lost. Europe lost. And he never really felt like he played any real golf. After making his first team for the 2016 matches at Hazeltine, then missing Europe's win in Paris two years later, the 27-year-old Englishman is back and looking for a much different result this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders take the field

Seattle Sounders FC (13-5-6) vs. Sporting Kansas City (13-5-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -109, Seattle +277, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the Seattle Sounders. Sporting Kansas City put together a 12-6-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-4-1 in...
MLS
Nashville SC faces Chicago after Hany Mukhtar's 2-goals game

Nashville SC (11-3-11) vs. Chicago Fire (6-15-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +180, Nashville SC +149, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Chicago after Hany Mukhtar scored two goals against Inter Miami CF. The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 5-4-3 at home....
CHICAGO, IL

