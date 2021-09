A road worker was hit and killed on Interstate 59 and a FedEx driver has been detained. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday on I-59 southbound near Roebuck Parkway. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the victim worked for a company that cleans up trash on the side of the roadway.

