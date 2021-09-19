Bee attack separates Honduran mom from 2-year-old along Texas border, officials say

A toddler and her baby brother were saved from near-certain death Tuesday by Border Patrol agents who found them abandoned on the banks of the Rio Grande. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents were patrolling the river by boat when they spotted “an unusual color on the riverbank.” When they looked closer, the agents found a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy, the latter of whom was in a baby carrier. A note left with the children identified them as siblings who were originally from Honduras.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO