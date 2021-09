1st_$37,500, alc, 2YO, 4f. 2nd_$50,000, stk, 2YO, 4f. 3rd_$32,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6½f. 4th_$47,300, alc, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$200,000, stk, 2YO, 6f. "Downs at Albuquerque " La Fiesta Quarter Horse Derby" (Value of final $142,635.54) A Pollitical Phoebe126Pack My Patience126. Flash the Fire126Echo of Thunder126. Dasha Girl126Petrified126.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO