CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Plot Thickens: NTSB Chief Rips Into Tesla (TSLA) For Stamping the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Label on Its Autopilot’s Enhanced Features

By Rohail Saleem
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles by a wide margin, remains embroiled in a worsening tug-of-war with concerned authorities over the supposed efficacy and safety of its semi-autonomous driving system, dubbed the Autopilot. The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) has long maintained a critical stance on...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
CNN

Some Tesla owners are losing trust in Elon Musk's promises of 'full self-driving'

Washington, DC (CNN) — Frustrated Tesla owners continue to wait for "full self-driving," an expensive and long-delayed software feature that isn't even guaranteed to help their cars' resale values. Some of the company's earliest backers of the "full self-driving" option are even beginning to lose faith in the promise of ever enjoying a truly autonomous Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsd#Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg#Nhtsa#Sae#Fsd Beta 10
insideevs.com

Ukrainian Tesla Driver Unofficially Uses Full Self-Driving

Tesla does plan to roll out Full Self-Driving in Europe too, but right now it’s only available for registered beta testers in the United States. Recently, Elon Musk announced that there is good chance they will turn the program into a public beta soon, but that has not happened yet and the European rollout is surely even further in the future.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla starts testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads

Tesla has started testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads ahead of the wider release in the US. Last weekend, Tesla started pushing its new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v10 software update to its early access fleet. Tesla FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
wccftech.com

No, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Fund Is Not Abandoning Tesla (TSLA), Despite Sensational Headlines in the Media

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, remains one of the largest holdings of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Fund. However, certain reports in the financial press have sought to sensationalize the recent calibration of the fund’s ETFs, seeking to portray that ARK Invest was somehow abandoning Tesla. The reality, however, is much more nuanced.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Tesla's latest Full-Self Driving beta shows the technology is still very bad

One concern with self-driving technology is how it interacts with the cars and pedestrians around it. Human drivers know the unspoken rules of the road about how to interact with others in a way that’s predictable so that other drivers know how to act in concert. Drivers move through an intersection in the order they arrived there, for instance, and maintain space from pedestrians or bicyclists. But Tesla’s fully autonomous software, still in beta, absolutely does not know how to properly behave.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's 'Full-Self Driving' Update 10 Is Still Pretty Scary

Tesla pushed out version 10 of its "Full-Self Driving" system, which we'll remind you again is not full self driving but just a level 2 system, last week and video footage of the test dummies/beta testers has been rolling in. This latest comes from the Hyperchange channel on YouTube and its called monorail success. We're thinking the word "success" is being narrowly defined here, but the Model 3 did avoid hitting a few giant, easily avoidable stone pillars.
CARS
Investopedia

Analyst Forecasts $1,000 Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

After revving up an astounding 508.3% in gains last year, electric car maker Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) stock has slowed down this year. Wobbling under an increasing list of problems ranging from an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to supply chain issues, Tesla stock has made halting progress, rising by only roughly 7.3% this year.
ECONOMY
Design Taxi

Feds Aren’t Convinced Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is Ready To Hit The Roads

Just as Tesla is getting ready for a wider release of its full self-driving software, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is suggesting a pause due to safety concerns. Back in August, the automaker underwent a formal investigation following multiple collisions with parked emergency vehicles. In total, all the crashes...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla receives harsh rebuke from NTSB head over Full Self-Driving terminology

Jennifer Homendy, the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board, did not mince words when she shared a sharp rebuke of Tesla’s Full Self Driving suite, which the company currently offers as either a $10,000 upfront option or a $199/month package for new owners. With Tesla poised to expand its FSD Beta program to a larger group of drivers, the NTSB head argued that the company should address basic safety issues first.
CARS
Street.Com

Tesla Wider Self-Driving Effort Reportedly Opposed by NTSB Chief

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report plans to expand what it calls its full-self-driving capability, but the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board reportedly is not so keen on the idea. The Palo Alto, Calif., electric-vehicle producer's shares fell more than the slumping broad market after the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Next Full Self-Driving Update Has A Crucial Feature

This is the one many Tesla owners have been waiting for. CEO Elon Musk has promised it'll happen for quite some time and it's understandable owners' patience is running out. But patience has its virtues. According to Musk himself on Twitter, the all-electric vehicle automaker will release yet another updated version of its Full Self-Driving beta 10.1 technology this coming week with a key feature: the Beta button.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy