The Plot Thickens: NTSB Chief Rips Into Tesla (TSLA) For Stamping the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Label on Its Autopilot’s Enhanced Features

One concern with self-driving technology is how it interacts with the cars and pedestrians around it. Human drivers know the unspoken rules of the road about how to interact with others in a way that’s predictable so that other drivers know how to act in concert. Drivers move through an intersection in the order they arrived there, for instance, and maintain space from pedestrians or bicyclists. But Tesla’s fully autonomous software, still in beta, absolutely does not know how to properly behave.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO