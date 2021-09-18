Fantasy Baseball Interleague Impact: September 20 - September 26

Following Week 2, it’s a great time as a fantasy football manager to take a step back and assess your team. If you’re 2-0, have comfortable depth at running back and wide receiver while also having a reliable quarterback at the helm of your team, then you might be able to just go light on waivers this week. If you’re 1-1 or 0-2, it’s on you to identify what the problem has been. If you’ve posted the third-or-fourth-most points so far but you’ve had bad luck and faced off against teams that ran a train on you, then maybe you just evaluate your players and see if there’s a chance you turn it around with what you have or you start making some changes. The problem with this week’s waiver wire is that I truly don’t feel there’s anyone worth spending a significant portion of your FAAB on. We saw some minor injuries this week, but nothing too debilitating. Again, evaluate your teams and decide how much you really need to spend this week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO