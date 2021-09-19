Gulfstream Park Entries, Thursday September 23rd, 2021

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — In many ways, Jon Rahm's biggest steps forward in 2021, to say nothing of his setbacks, came off the golf course. That adds a sense of perspective to anything that happens on it — even in the Ryder Cup, where the once-tempestuous Spaniard now attempts to take his place as a stabilizing force for Europe, a status that would naturally come with being the best player in his country, his continent and the world.

