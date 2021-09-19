CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfstream Park Entries, Thursday September 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Sweetcandyfactory , 118E. Zayas2-10-xAntonio Sano3/1. 5Kingston Queen , 118G. Martinez11-3-4Angel Rodriguez7/2. 7Uncaptured Faith , 118W. Galviz10-6-xJose Pinchin12/1. 8Greatest Glory , 118C. Torres4-2-4Daniel Pita5/2. 9Look Up to Heaven , 118S. Camacho3-8-xSteve Budhoo6/1.

Remington Park Early Entries, Friday September 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artic Express (L), 119C. Kimes5-4-6James Pasquali. 3Hunk of a Hit (L), 122L. Wade2-4-4Federico Villafranco. 5Rainbows Treasure (L), 122R. Richard8-9-6Marti Rodriguez. 6Okie Union (L), 119J. Medina3-2-5Jory Ferrell. 7Captain Comeback (L), 121B. Landeros4-1-3Steve Williams.
Belmont Park Early Entries, Sunday September 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Live in Five (L), 124. Rider TBA2-x-xRobert Falcone, Jr. 2Lady Thornhill (L), 120J. Velazquez2-4-12David Donk. 6Grace in Motion (L), 120E. Cancel6-8-xEdmund Davis. 7Fist Full of Dice (L), 120L. Saez5-3-2Bentley Combs. 8Pop the Bubbly (L), 120K. Carmouche3-3-3Michelle Nevin. 9Saluki (L), 120B. Hernandez6-8-11Domenick Schettino.
Monmouth Park Early Entries, Saturday September 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Next Cowboy Up (L), 113L. Hernandez3-9-7Eli Betancourt. 2Promise Illgetyou (L), 120R. Mitchell7-8-4William Hogan Jr. 6King of Spades (L), 120G. Corrales4-4-3Kelly Breen. 7Drillomatic (L), 120A. Jimenez6-3-3Kelly Breen. 8Candy Kingdom (L), 120L. Rivera, Jr.6-4-5Anthony Foglia. 9Cabinet Pik (L), 120C. Montalvo3-4-8Pompeyo Gomez.
Monomoy Girl, 2-time Eclipse winner, retires after injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders' Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs. Spendthrift Farm, part of an ownership group that included My Racehorse and Madaket...
Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Sunday September 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Handsome Hussar , 112J. Rodriguez7-11-6Steve Sherman. 5Smiling Melanie , 116F. Monroyx-x-xManuel Badilla.
Arlington Results Combined Thursday

1st_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Harlan's Angel (L), 124E. Hernandez1-2-1Cindy Krasner. 2Take Charge Gwen (L), 122A. Reyes3-2-1Barbara Heads. 4Stevie's Song (L), 124J. Sanchez1-7-5Demetris Topouzis. 5Makin It Up (L), 122A. Marti1-2-1Robert Gilker.
BC-Results Churchill Downs-8-Add

8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear.
BC-Results Indiana Downs, Combined

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday's Transactions

MLB — Suspended Toronto LHP Ryan Borucki three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier in the bottom of the eighth inning during Wednesday's game.
Name drop: Cleveland set to say goodbye to Indians for good

CLEVELAND (AP) — There's no more debate or decisions forthcoming. There's still some anger and disbelief, but also the excitement that comes along with change. The Cleveland Indians are about to become history.
Kelly, lowly D-Backs rally past NL East-leading Braves 6-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 6-4 Thursday. Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 1/2 games...
Week 4 Preview: Hogs-Aggies, Badgers-Irish featured games

The Southwest Classic between longtime rivals Arkansas and Texas A&M has been one-sided, with the Aggies having won nine straight. Before the season, the teams' SEC opener looked like just another game Saturday. Turns out, it's a Top 25 matchup in CBS' prime afternoon time slot at AT&T Stadium in...
Soto homers twice, boosts average to .325, Nats beat Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — National League batting leader Juan Soto homered in consecutive innings, and the Washington Nationals pushed the Cincinnati Reds further from playoff contention with a 3-2 win Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking his second straight NL batting title, Soto raised his average to...
MLB trying pre-tacked baseball prototype at Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season. The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB confirmed the trial to The Associated Press on Thursday after it was initially reported by Baseball America.
White Sox clinch AL Central with victory over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tony La Russa stood in the dugout, soaking in the moment as the Chicago White Sox celebrated winning their first AL Central title since 2008. The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this, but it was still hard for him to believe it was real. The White Sox clinched the division with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the opener of a doubleheader split that ended with a 5-3 loss.
Topsy-turvy '21 gives Rahm perspective at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — In many ways, Jon Rahm's biggest steps forward in 2021, to say nothing of his setbacks, came off the golf course. That adds a sense of perspective to anything that happens on it — even in the Ryder Cup, where the once-tempestuous Spaniard now attempts to take his place as a stabilizing force for Europe, a status that would naturally come with being the best player in his country, his continent and the world.
Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory Thursday and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its...
Goldschmidt homers twice, Cards beat Brewers for 12th in row

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games. On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one...
Mountcastle, Hays HRs help Orioles beat skidding Rangers 3-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — A seemingly inconsequential game between two last-place teams provided rookie pitcher Zac Lowther an indelible memory and a morale-booster to carry with him into the offseason. Lowther pitched five sparking innings to earn his first major league victory and help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers...
