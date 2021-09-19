CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Your Chance to See Every Generation of Porsche RS in One Place

By Kristin V. Shaw
 4 days ago
Outside of the Porsche Museum in Germany, Saratoga Automobile Museum may be the only other complete collection available to the public. Architect and sometime rally driver Steven Harris will happily tell you that he’s obsessed with Porsches. When he was eight years old, his uncle took him for a ride in a 1958 Porsche 356 and that was it: Harris found his true love, in car form. His first Porsche was a 1967 Porsche 911 S in Aga Blue that he borrowed from his father during his college years. Once he could afford to buy his own, Harris started amassing an enviable collection of Porsche models, living his dream.

thedrive

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Review: The Autobahn Queen of the Future

Yes, you really do need 750-horsepower launch control and gravel mode in a family-friendly wagon. A fast wagon, a playlist called "Lightspeed," and everyone's favorite sign for no speed limits. It's easy to feel like a rolling stereotype, blasting techno as you hoon a Porsche down the Autobahn, but I embraced it. In that moment, in the 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, everything was awesome.
CARS
thedrive

This Leaping 'Baja 911' Started Life as a Porsche Carrera Cabriolet

The Smoking Tire takes out the leapiest 911 to end all leaping 911s. Normally, an old Porsche 911 isn't cause for much alarm. But when one essentially gets all of its parts replaced to transform into a jumping, leaping, drifting off-roader? Then you have my attention. This is the Russell Built Baja 911 and now you can see it in action.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS First Drive Review: Hits That 911 Sweet Spot

If you want more than what a Carrera S has to offer but also think the GT3 is too much, Porsche has you covered. The Porsche 911 GTS has long been somewhat of an enigma. You can ask for all the options on a Carrera S and write a big check or buy a GTS and get all those options for thousands less. But aside from being a good value proposition, what’s so special about a regular 911 with bits you can already get on virtually every other 911 variant—but with more power? Allow me, then, to propose this: You get the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS because it is the sweet spot of all 911s.
CARS
thedrive

Mercedes-AMG Head Says V8s Have Another 10 Years ‘For Sure’

Automakers are scrambling to get their ducks in order as the world begins to slowly transition away from fossil fuels. Mercedes is taking a particularly forward-thinking stance, having already curtailed combustion engine development in its quest to prepare for the electric future. However, that doesn't mean the end of the big V8 is just around the corner, with Mercedes-AMG head Philipp Schiemer saying as much in a recent interview with Road and Track.
CARS
thedrive

BMW Is Stress Testing Its Hydrogen Drivetrains With Hand Grenades

BMW is blowing stuff up in the name of safety. For most of us, knowing that we're traveling in a car with adequate safety standards is good enough to make us feel safe. This is mostly because some automakers have been building cars for over a century now, so they know how to keep the important bits—like a fuel tank—from exploding in the event of a crash. As drivetrains evolve, however, so will the need to test the safety of new components, which is why BMW is literally blowing up hydrogen fuel cell SUVs with hand grenades.
CARS
thedrive

Alfa Romeo CEO Wants ‘as Few Screens as Possible’ in Its Cars

"I don't sell an iPad with a car around it, I sell an Alfa Romeo," he said in an interview. Love 'em or hate 'em, screens are a big part of modern car interiors. Most new models place heavy emphasis on features like the infotainment display, whether it be the new 2022 Ford Expedition or something like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and its almighty Hyperscreen. And while it might seem that the automotive world is shifting toward tablets on wheels, at least one automaker is committed to using as few screens as possible.
CARS
thedrive

Honda Passport Gets Refreshed for 2022, Plus a New TrailSport Edition

Honda is positioning the SUV as a ticket to adventure. The current Honda Passport has been on sale since the 2019 model year, slotting in just above the CR-V in size and below the three-row Honda Pilot. Now, as automakers gear up for the 2022 model year, Honda has announced the Passport is getting refreshed, with an eye to adventure.
CARS
James Hetfield
thedrive

Huge Stash of Classic Cars and Parts (and Parts Cars) Is Ready for the Picking

You'll find anything from whole cars to partial cars and parts of cars at this auction. There's not much more exciting than a good classic car find. Mounds of rare and collectible vehicles sit tucked away from the public, and whether they're in a garage, sitting in a driveway under a tarp, or piled up in someone's backyard, they're begging for someone like us to find 'em.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2021 Nissan Armada Platinum 4WD Review: A Solid SUV With Too Many Tech Bugs

Tech glitches take some shine off what's an otherwise classy redesign of Nissan's full-size SUV. Though its refreshed skin and slightly oomph-ier (to use the technical term) V8 engine don't give it away, the 2021 Nissan Armada is now a more than decade old. Under its stylistic makeover are the underpinnings of a vehicle that first hit the scene in 2010—not a problem in itself, as Nissan proved with the Frontier. Get a vehicle's base formula right, and it doesn't need to change much to keep with the times.
HOME & GARDEN
thedrive

See Michelin Demo Its Airless Tires on a Mini Ahead of Planned 2024 Launch

Michelin sees its unconventional tires as not only reducing waste, but possibly even improving performance. By Michelin's estimate, problems with inflation, be it wrong tire pressure or unrepairable punctures, knock a whole 20 percent of tires out of service early—that's 200 million of them each year. That's why Michelin is trying to take air out of the tire equation, which it thinks it can do as soon as 2024 with an airless tire called the Uptis. It recently demoed these with YouTuber Mr JWW at the wheel of an electric Mini Cooper SE so we could learn more about their behavior.
CARS
thedrive

A 1989 Porsche 911 Targa Won Porsche's Restoration Challenge

After a year of work, Porsche Ontario's G-Model beat out nearly 40 others for all the glory. Porsche North America has wrapped its first Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge in the U.S. this week. At the end of the competition, a sleek black-and-red RS-inspired 1989 Porsche 911 Targa G-Model edged out a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Targa Type 964 and a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Type 964 for the trophy.
RETAIL
thedrive

Actually, Sony Does Know What It’s Doing With the Electric Vision-S

Sony recently said it had no "concrete plan" for its highly developed EV prototype. As it turns out, that's only sort of true. Earlier this month, a Sony executive went on record to say that despite ongoing and intensive development of the company's electric Vision-S prototype, it does not "have a concrete plan" for the car. It seems strange for any multinational corporation to develop a whole EV without any clear goal in mind, especially since Sony itself said the Vision-S as a whole has no commercial future. What's inside the car might, however.
BUSINESS
thedrive

There’s Now a Kid-Sized 007 Aston Martin DB5 With Working Gadgets

The Little Car Company has teamed up with EON Productions for this special-edition build. The Aston Martin DB5 has become one of the most famous movie cars of all time through its appearances in the Bond filmography. Laying your hands on a car from the films will set you back many millions, as you might expect. If that's out of your reach, fear not—you can always try and score a smaller version for the kids. The Little Car Company, in partnership with EON Productions, is building a series of 2/3-scale Aston Martin DB5s to celebrate the launch of the new 007 film No Time To Die. Oh, and did we mention they come with working gadgets?
CARS
thedrive

Updated 2022 Acura RDX: Now With More Tech and an MDX Face

Not the biggest changes for the RDX in 2022, but certainly some important ones inside and out. The 2022 Acura RDX gets light but important tweaks for the new year, bringing in a slew of updates that bridge the gap to its bigger sibling, the MDX SUV. Boasting a refreshed front and rear end, as well as new tech features and even a new PMC Edition-only color, the 2022 RDX is more about improving an already successful recipe rather than reinventing it.
CARS
thedrive

Lotus’ New 872-HP EV Platform Can Stack Batteries in a Mid-Engine Config

Despite making the switch to electric, Lotus will still focus on making cars as light as possible—even at the cost of power and range. Back in August Lotus announced that it would be soon producing electric vehicles, the first of which would be an electric SUV due in 2022. However, it's not giving up on lightweight sports cars and it's finally unveiled a few more details on the upcoming electric Lotus.
CARS
thedrive

The Futuristic Hyundai Staria Looks Just as Great as a Basic Cargo Van

Hyundai's latest work van shakes things up with a platform change and a brand-new aesthetic. The United States is often referred to as the Land of the Free, but it could also be termed the Land of the Truck. The rest of the world, however, gets a little more into vans. Hyundai dropped its futuristic Staria earlier this year, a passenger van for the new age. Now, the Korean automaker has just dropped its cargo-hauling sibling, with the new Staria Load heading to the Australian market later this year.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Honda Wants to Sell a Lot of Prologue Electric SUVs in 2024

The goal is 70,000 EV SUVs in a year, which for Honda is close to the Odyssey and HR-V. Honda has been a bit slow off the mark with EVs. Even though the Honda E is cute as heck, it's a niche little city car that isn't intended to sell in vast numbers. And while the automaker is pulling out of F1 at the end of this year to bring engineering brains back to Sakura, Honda hasn't bought into the idea of producing mass-market electric cars. At least that was the case until now, as Honda announced Monday that it has strong expectations for its upcoming American-built electric SUV, the Prologue.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro: A Hybrid Off-Roader With Fox Shocks and Rear Coil Springs

It's not quite a Raptor rival, but with a standard hybrid powertrain and all the suspension goodies, the TRD Pro is a fighter for sure. In case you hadn't heard, Toyota truck diehards love off-roading. It doesn't matter if their rig has 200,000 miles or if it's brand-new, they're probably gonna take it wheeling. That's what the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is for, then, as it packs a new twin-turbo V6 hybrid as standard with coil-spring rear suspension, Fox internal bypass shocks, a thick front stabilizer bar, skid plates, and all-terrain Falken tires. It's not quite a Raptor competitor, but in its class, it's worth a serious look.
CARS
thedrive

The Feds Are Auctioning a Bunch of Seized JDM Cars in Pieces

But you must act fast, because all these Skylines and parts are going to a new home soon. Today, the U.S. Treasury Department is auctioning off an impressive lot of parted-out Japanese domestic market cars that were reportedly seized from a container brought into the country. The lot includes iconic models like Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, Silvias, and other special edition and hard-to-find variants—several of which don't appear to be legal under America's 25-year import law. So if you think this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy the JDM car of your dreams, however, you're out of luck. Per the listing, the winning bidder must export the goods out of the U.S. or risk having them seized again.
CARS
thedrive

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

