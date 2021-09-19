Here's Your Chance to See Every Generation of Porsche RS in One Place
Outside of the Porsche Museum in Germany, Saratoga Automobile Museum may be the only other complete collection available to the public. Architect and sometime rally driver Steven Harris will happily tell you that he’s obsessed with Porsches. When he was eight years old, his uncle took him for a ride in a 1958 Porsche 356 and that was it: Harris found his true love, in car form. His first Porsche was a 1967 Porsche 911 S in Aga Blue that he borrowed from his father during his college years. Once he could afford to buy his own, Harris started amassing an enviable collection of Porsche models, living his dream.www.thedrive.com
