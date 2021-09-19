CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Charlie Chaplin's ‘City Lights’ Perfected the Romantic Comedy

By Cameron Olsen
Cover picture for the articleIt’s quite possible that cinema has never again reached the heights of emotion that Charlie Chaplin attains in the final moments of City Lights. There’s a reason this film is still remembered as one of the medium’s truly great works, touted as an all time favorite by master filmmakers as disparate as Orson Welles, Andrei Tarkovsky, Federico Fellini, and Stanley Kubrick. There’s a profound simplicity, a balanced perfection achieved in the film that exceeds even Chaplin’s other great works (of which there’s a laundry list, from The Kid to The Gold Rush). Laughs and love affairs have been leading attractions at the movies from the very beginning, and these two sensibilities have rarely been blended together with as much elegance and power as they are here. Chaplin brought a new level of seriousness and artistry to his approach in City Lights and, in doing so, perfected the romantic comedy.

