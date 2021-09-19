CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Anglickas to Face Vadim Nemkov in New LHW Grand Prix Semifinal at Bellator 268

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bellator press release describes it as the “chance of a lifetime” for Julius Anglickas. Originally an alternate in the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix, Anglickas will step in for Anthony Johnson against reigning 205-pound champ Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 268 main event on Oct. 16. Promotion officials announced the new semifinal pairing after Johnson was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.

