Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers finished with 518 total yards, including 352 on the ground, and those are solid numbers. But that type of production needs to result in more points. UW came up empty twice in the red zone, a big issue in its season-opening loss to Penn State as well. Tailback Chez Mellusi got stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the opening series of the game, and backup quarterback Chase Wolf threw an interception on a weak out pass that got returned 98 yards for a touchdown. The big bright spot was at tailback, where Mellusi, Jalen Berger and Isaac Guerendo took turns slicing through the Eastern Michigan defense. Those three combined for 298 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Graham Mertz wasn’t asked to throw downfield but was solid in completing 82% of his passes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO