CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC School Closes After First Week of Classes Due to COVID Cases, Will Go to Remote Learning

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is an unfortunate situation & we need the city's leadership to take responsibility," Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 71

Amin P Akhtar
4d ago

Oh but I thought the teachers were vaccinated and can’t get it? Where is the stats on how many were vaccinated among the liberal NYC teachers who got infected? Guess what better get healthy America 🇺🇸 lay off the donuts and maybe skip a few meals because covid is here to stay. Great day for NYC! Make all the poor parents have to stay home and smash our economy more . Have you all seen the 💩 NYC has become? COVID is nothing more than a cold in NYC our doctors are the best in the world and know how to treat CCP FLU. The media makes it like our MDs in NYC didn’t crush COVID MONTHS AGO .

Reply(5)
33
Tina 12701
4d ago

if all districts offered remote for parents that want to use it then maybe the schools can stay open safely with fewer kids in them but they do not want to do that because of the funding involved...they do not care about our children.

Reply(3)
16
Lena
4d ago

They removed the unemployment, so people would go to work, now they are closing schools and force parents to stay home with no money and teaching their kids remotely. unbelievable!!!!

Reply(1)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
61K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy