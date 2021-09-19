Canada’s National Day for Truth & Reconciliation Is Coming & Here’s What You Need To Know
On September 30, Canada will recognize its first formal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The new statutory holiday — which coincides with Orange Shirt Day — has been described by the feds as an opportunity to "recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools" in Canada. It is also an opportunity to honour all of the First Nation, Métis and Inuit survivors of residential schools, as well as their communities.www.narcity.com
