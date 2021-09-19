Community invited to help plan Frenship ISD’s future
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD:. Frenship Independent School District is excited to launch a new strategic planning process that will shape the future of the district over the next three to five years. As part of that process, Frenship will work together with community members, parents, students, and staff to outline expectations, provide direction, set goals, and develop strategies to best serve Frenship students.www.everythinglubbock.com
