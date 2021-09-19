CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Picks of the Week: Schwalm & Reuter / The Circular Ruins & Mystified / Johansson, Fite & Grip / Aidan Baker / Shay Hazan / Sleepwalker

By Mike
 5 days ago

Here is where I post, at a frequency of about once a week, a list of the new music that has caught my attention that week. All of the releases listed below I’ve heard for the first time this week and come recommended. J. Peter Schwalm / Markus Reuter –...

AMN Picks of the Week: Rhùn / Gloatmeal / Roland Kayn / Shocron, Parker & Diaz / McKain, Murray, Radichel, Suarez & Weeks / Bird & Yu

Rhùn – Ïh (2012) Gloatmeal (Matt Mitchell and Kate Gentile) – ;​,​,​elf​-​p​:​:​rpl​.​x​:​v33 (2021) Roland Kayn – Transit (2003) Paula Shocron / William Parker / Pablo Diaz – El Templo (2021) McKain / Murray / Radichel / Suarez / Weeks – The Running of The Bulls (2021) David Bird / Ning...
AMN Reviews: Sleepwalker – Monument from the Void (2021; Ksenza Records)

Landing squarely between dark ambient and post-rock, Sleepwalker’s guitar and percussion soundscapes are both haunting and majestic. The album’s four tracks begin with the self-titled opener, featuring cosmic layered guitar drones. The second track, Le Cercle Rouge, couples undistorted guitar melodies with harmonies made up of long-held notes, as well as semi-martial percussion. The percussion becomes more involved, almost tribal, on Dream Cycle, as the guitars produce waves of textures. All of this culminates in Neverending Journey Through the Void, a 29-minute excursion with slow but heavy chording and stark synth melodies. Quieter passages are introspective and reminiscent of dark ambient, while aggressive percussion and guitar, as well as a hint of chanted vocals, drive the more assertive movements to crescendo.
Markus Reuter
AMN Reviews: Jeff Surak – AllSilver [Zeromoon zero202]

A long time in the making, AllSilver is a collection of provocative sounds from DC area experimentalist Jeff Surak. Surak appreciates and purveys what many of us simply ignore in our sonic environment; the title of the first track on the album, Love and Production, captures something of Surak’s aesthetic: love of the harsher sounds unloved by most, and production of raw sounds from the rawer materials of Dictaphone recordings, old synthesizers, lo-fi radios, mechanical objects, and a defiantly detuned zither. AllSilver is an album that draws on digital and analogue electronic technologies alike to produce an overall sound that’s consistent with Surak’s particular brand of lofi artfulness. Sometimes this sound encompasses expansive audioscapes, as in Love and Production and the lush, undulating drone of Nicéphore Niépce; it can also take the form of the granulated textures of And the Sun Will Eat Itself, or the mysterious percussive sounds that punctuate Keep Dancing After the Music Stops. The Fence is an abrasive bit of post-industrial scrunge—the sounds of machinery in extremis; Zawawa channels the ghost of a broken short-wave radio tuned between stations. The album’s centerpiece is its closing track: the epic, twenty-minute-long Scattered Lie the Saints, a complex drone piece that mixes Berlin-school sounds with a crackle and hiss reminiscent of a tinny transistor radio—debouching into the nothingness of a long-fading echo.
AMN Reviews: John Oswald’s Plunderphonics Take on the Grateful Dead 25 Years Later

In 1996, I had never knowingly listened to the Grateful Dead. Not for any particular reason, just that there was so much music that I was immersing myself in at the time, and the Dead were pretty far down the list. But then I read a review of John Oswald’s twisted 2-hour-long mashup of over one hundred versions of a single Dead song. In it, the reviewer opined that Oswald had ended up making the best Dead album ever. Curious, I grabbed a copy of the 2CD set of Grayfolded. Due to my lack of experience with the band, I could not agree or disagree with that writer’s superlatives, but I did enjoy the album quite a bit and it certainly wasn’t like anything else I had heard at the time.
AMN Reviews: Jessica Pavone – Lull (2021; Chaikin Records)

Jessica Pavone continues to put out music that is both fulfilling and challenging. We have previously reviewed her efforts as a leader here, here, and here. On this new outing, which is due to be released on October 22, Pavone explores a more orchestral form with a string octet (two each of violins, violas, cellos, and double basses) accompanied by soloists Nate Wooley on trumpet and Brian Chase on percussion.
Best New Jazz From Stereogum

Speaking of the jazz avant-garde, Tom Surgal’s documentary Fire Music premiered this month in New York, Los Angeles, and a few other cities. I saw an earlier, shorter cut (running just over an hour) in 2018 and didn’t like it much. Surgal jumped from subject to subject, let seemingly tangential musicians talk at length about not much, and seemed to spend as much time on Charlie Parker as on free jazz. This new version is 90 minutes long and is much improved. But it still has some major flaws, which it pains me to report, because I love this kind of music and want to see it well served on film.
AMN Reviews: Lina Allemano and Nick Fraser – Trumpet & Drums REMIX Festival (2021; Lumo Records)

Every year or two, trumpeter Lina Allemano releases an album (or pair of albums) that subtly pushes the improvisation world in a new direction. She does not play overtly outside nor too close to the tradition. She is adventurous while remaining listenable, simultaneously exhibiting a cool intellect and playful warmth. Each release is an exploration, and one gets the sense that Allemano does not always know the destination, but is comfortable with the uncertainty.
’70s UK Jazz Group Splinters Profiled

Since May of last year, the nonprofit organization Jazz In Britain has made it their mission to preserve and present rare and previously unreleased recordings from this first explosion of UK jazz. Their catalog includes music by well-known musicians like guitarist Ray Russell, alto saxophonist Joe Harriott (whose exploration of free-form playing is often compared with Ornette Coleman’s contemporaneous work), tenor saxophonist Tubby Hayes, and the Don Rendell-Ian Carr quintet. (Their first release, Russell’s Spontaneous Event – Live Vol. 1: 1967-69, features some of Holland’s earliest recorded performances, from May and November 1967.)
AMN Reviews: Bobby Naughton, Jerome Harris, Cleve Pozar – About Time [OTIC Records]

About Time is the latest in a welcome series of archival releases from vibraphonist Bobby Naughton. Naughton was a significant actor in the improvised music world centered on New Haven specifically and the Northeast US more generally during the 1970s and 1980s; with this and other releases on his OTIC label he’s been making available some of the creative music from that time and place.
Amon Düül II Perform in the UK this March

Legendary German experimentalists Amon Düül II have announced two rare UK appearances in the UK for March 2002. They will play Manchester’s Blues Kitchen on March 16 and London’s Jazz Cafe on March 17.
Revisiting Zappa

Source: Milner on Music. This is just one of many recent articles (another is here), and even a book chapter, in which the author is torn on Zappa – between his brilliance, his low-brow humor, and his consistently many less redeeming qualities. Zappa is being revisited and his ugly side explored. There’s no genius pass anymore.
Lawrence English Interview

Lawrence English is a Brisbane, Australia-based field recordist, musician, organizer, and sound theorist. Since the early 2000s, he has released dozens of albums solo and in collaboration with William Basinski, Merzbow, Francisco López, and others. He is also head of the important label Room40. English has four recent releases: A Mirror Holds the Sky is an overpowering set of field recordings from the Amazon jungle; Observation of Breath is an exploration of the pipe organ housed at The Old Museum in Brisbane; Breathing Spirit Forms is an outdoor improvised set with David Toop and Akio Suzuki; and Material Interstices is an unsettling meditation on dream-states with Jamie Stewart as HEXA. Matthew Blackwell spoke with English via Zoom on July 13, 2021 about this flurry of activity, running a prolific label during a pandemic, recording in the Amazon, and surviving a whiteout in the Antarctic.
Anthony Braxton Conference Coming in June 2022

For more than half a century Anthony Braxton has played a key role in contemporary and avant-garde- music as a composer, multi-instrumentalist, music theorist, teacher, mentor and visionary. Inspired by Jazz, European art music, and music of other cultures, Braxton labels his output ‘Creative Music’. This international conference will be the first one dealing with his multifaceted work, discussing different research projects concerned with Braxton’s compositional techniques as well as his music-philosophical thinking. In addition to this we will also look at his legacy, taking this vast body of work as a unique example among many to offer a different perspective on the eurocentric canon of post-war Western art music. The conference will take place from June 3rd. to 5th 2022 at De Singel International Arts Campus in Antwerp, Belgium.
Night After Night Newsletter

King Crimson has come and gone, and I’m grateful to have seen the band twice on what’s been described as its final U.S. tour. Likely this situation is and isn’t true: proper emphasis belongs not on the word final, but rather on tour, and no one should be surprised if extended engagements in scattered cities start to pop up in 2023. (Evidently it’ll take that long because drummer Gavin Harrison is otherwise engaged next year.)
REDCAT’s New Original Works Festival 2021 Announced

The 18th edition of REDCAT’s New Original Works (NOW) Festival returns to in-person performances with nine new works by Los Angeles artists who are redefining the boundaries of contemporary performance, inventing hybrid artistic disciplines, reimagining traditions, and confronting urgent issues. Each year, NOW Festival transforms REDCAT into a laboratory for...
Cafe OTO Digital Releases

THE MERMAID CAFÉ – AN IMPOSSIBLE VIEW. The Mermaid Cafe’s music arrives at the curious intersection between British song-based experimentalist practices. Tipping towards the tender minimalism of Jane and Barton and Young Marble Giants, as well as the contemporary composition of Mica Levi and Neil Luck, the group explore the awkward space where melody, harmony, sound and outré weirdness meet in tryst.
Mark Tester Profiled

After a brief tenure in Los Angeles, Tester returned to Indianapolis in March 2016, where he still resides. In his home city, he’s made a name for himself as an experimental musician, improviser, and booker for beloved venue and bar State Street Pub. These days he plays in various configurations and projects, from his duo with Caldwell, to Kraut-esque outfit The MK-II, to free-form, free jazz contingent Crazy Doberman, to releasing music under his own name. He mentions that more recent compositions are created like a painting, embodying chance and mood with an impressionistic approach. “It’s a bit of a cliche,” he says. “But I like being an antenna, a conduit for whatever sounds I hear.”
