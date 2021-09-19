Wildfire weather forecast for Bay Area: PG&E may shut off power in these cities

PG&E warned that power shutoffs are "likely" as gusty, dry winds head for the Bay Area and Northern California. The utility announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is predicted for Monday. In the Bay Area, anticipated outage areas are primarily in Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties, affecting swaths near Fairfield, Yountville, Penngrove and Cloverdale. Further north, outages are anticipated on either side of the I-5 corridor; communities south of Redding and around Paradise may lose power preemptively in order to decrease the risk of wildfire danger.